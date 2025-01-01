Checkbox Group
A CheckboxGroup allows users to select one or more items from a list of choices.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 2 checkbox-related components:
- CheckboxGroup: The root component, it wraps the label and the wrapper.
- Checkbox: The checkbox component.
Usage
Disabled
Horizontal
Controlled
You can use the
value and
onValueChange properties to control the checkbox input value.
Invalid
Slots
- base: Checkbox group root wrapper, it wraps the label and the wrapper.
- wrapper: Checkbox group wrapper, it wraps all checkboxes.
- label: Checkbox group label, it is placed before the wrapper.
- description: The description of the checkbox group.
- errorMessage: The error message of the checkbox group.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
CheckboxGroup component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Custom Implementation
In case you need to customize the checkbox even further, you can use the
useCheckboxGroup hook to create your own implementation.
Note: We used Tailwind Variants to implement the styles above, you can use any other library such as clsx to achieve the same result.
API
Checkbox Group Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
orientation
"vertical"
color
"primary"
size
"md"
radius
"md"
name
label
value
lineThrough
false
defaultValue
isInvalid
false
validationState
description
errorMessage
validate
validationBehavior
"native"
isDisabled
false
isRequired
false
isReadOnly
disableAnimation
false
classNames
Checkbox Group Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onChange
