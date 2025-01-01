Checkbox Group

A CheckboxGroup allows users to select one or more items from a list of choices.

HeroUI exports 2 checkbox-related components:

CheckboxGroup : The root component, it wraps the label and the wrapper.

: The root component, it wraps the label and the wrapper. Checkbox: The checkbox component.

You can use the value and onValueChange properties to control the checkbox input value.

base : Checkbox group root wrapper, it wraps the label and the wrapper.

: Checkbox group root wrapper, it wraps the label and the wrapper. wrapper : Checkbox group wrapper, it wraps all checkboxes.

: Checkbox group wrapper, it wraps all checkboxes. label : Checkbox group label, it is placed before the wrapper.

: Checkbox group label, it is placed before the wrapper. description : The description of the checkbox group.

: The description of the checkbox group. errorMessage: The error message of the checkbox group.

You can customize the CheckboxGroup component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

In case you need to customize the checkbox even further, you can use the useCheckboxGroup hook to create your own implementation.

Note: We used Tailwind Variants to implement the styles above, you can use any other library such as clsx to achieve the same result.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode[] | ReactNode[] orientation vertical | horizontal "vertical" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "primary" size xs | sm | md | lg | xl "md" radius none | base | xs | sm | md | lg | xl | full "md" name string label string value string[] lineThrough boolean false defaultValue string[] isInvalid boolean false validationState valid | invalid description ReactNode errorMessage ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode) validate (value: string[]) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined validationBehavior native | aria "native" isDisabled boolean false isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "label", string>>