DatePickers combine a DateInput and a Calendar popover to allow users to enter or select a date and time value.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

You can change the position of the label by setting the labelPlacement property to inside , outside or outside-left .

Preview Code

Note: If the label is not passed, the labelPlacement property will be outside by default.

You can add a description to the date-picker by passing the description property.

Preview Code

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.

Preview Code

You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.

Preview Code

You can show month and year pickers in the calendar popover by setting the showMonthAndYearPickers property to true . However, passing a number greater than 1 to the visibleMonths prop will disable this feature.

Preview Code

Preview Code

You can use the selector to add content to the start and end of the date-picker.

Preview Code

You can change the position of the selector button by setting the selectorButtonPlacement property to start or end .

Preview Code

You can use the value and onChange properties to control the input value.

Preview Code

DatePicker is time zone aware when a ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed, and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

The granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by DatePicker By default, the value is displayed with "day" granularity (year, month, and day), and CalendarDateTime and ZonedDateTime values are displayed with "minute" granularity.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

The minValue and maxValue props can also be used to ensure the value is within a specific range.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

DatePicker supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the I18nProvider component.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

DatePicker supports marking certain dates as unavailable. These dates cannot be selected by the user and are displayed with a crossed out appearance in the calendar. In the date field, an invalid state is displayed if a user enters an unavailable date.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

By default, the calendar popover displays a single month. The visibleMonths prop allows displaying up to 3 months at a time, if screen space permits.

Preview Code

By default, when pressing the next or previous buttons, pagination will advance by the visibleMonths value. This behavior can be changed to page by single months instead, by setting pageBehavior to single .

Preview Code

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

base : Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. selectorButton : Selector button element.

: Selector button element. selectorIcon : Selector icon element.

: Selector icon element. popoverContent : The calendar popover element.

: The calendar popover element. calendar : The calendar element.

: The calendar element. calendarContent : The calendar's content element.

: The calendar's content element. timeInputLabel : The time-input component's label element.

: The time-input component's label element. timeInput: The time-input component element.

DatePicker has the following attributes on the base element:

data-slot : All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g. calendar ).

: All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g. ). data-open : Indicates if the calendar popover is open.

: Indicates if the calendar popover is open. data-invalid : When the date-picker is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.

: When the date-picker is invalid. Based on prop. data-required : When the date-picker is required. Based on isRequired prop.

: When the date-picker is required. Based on prop. data-readonly : When the date-picker is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.

: When the date-picker is readonly. Based on prop. data-disabled: When the date-picker is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Each date and time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit dates using the keyboard, in any date format and locale.

Users can also open a calendar popover to select dates in a standard month grid.

Localized screen reader messages are included to announce when the selection and visible date range change.

Date segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.

Integrates with HTML forms, supporting required, minimum and maximum values, unavailable dates, custom validation functions, realtime validation, and server-side validation errors

Prop Type Default label ReactNode value ZonedDateTime | CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | undefined | null variant flat | bordered | faded | underlined "flat" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full defaultValue string placeholderValue ZonedDateTime | CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | undefined | null description ReactNode errorMessage ReactNode | (v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode validate (value: MappedDateValue<DateValue>) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined validationBehavior native | aria "native" startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode labelPlacement inside | outside | outside-left "inside" isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean false isDisabled boolean false isInvalid boolean false visibleMonths number "1" selectorIcon ReactNode pageBehavior PageBehavior "visible" calendarWidth number "256" isDateUnavailable (date: DateValue) => boolean autoFocus boolean false hourCycle 12 | 24 granularity day | hour | minute | second hideTimeZone boolean false shouldForceLeadingZeros boolean true