DatePicker
DatePickers combine a DateInput and a Calendar popover to allow users to enter or select a date and time value.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Disabled
Read Only
Required
Variants
Label Placements
You can change the position of the label by setting the
labelPlacement property to
inside,
outside or
outside-left.
Note: If the
labelis not passed, the
labelPlacementproperty will be
outsideby default.
With Description
You can add a description to the date-picker by passing the
description property.
With Error Message
You can combine the
isInvalid and
errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.
You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.
With Month and Year Pickers
You can show month and year pickers in the calendar popover by setting the
showMonthAndYearPickers property to
true. However, passing a number greater than 1 to the
visibleMonths prop will disable this feature.
With Time Fields
Selector Icon
You can use the
selector to add content to the start and end of the date-picker.
Selector Button Placement
You can change the position of the selector button by setting the
selectorButtonPlacement property to
start or
end.
Controlled
You can use the
value and
onChange properties to control the input value.
Time Zones
DatePicker is time zone aware when a
ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed,
and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.
@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings
in multiple formats into
ZonedDateTime objects.
Granularity
The granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by DatePicker By default,
the value is displayed with "day" granularity (year, month, and day),
and
CalendarDateTime and
ZonedDateTime values are displayed with "minute" granularity.
Min Date And Max Date
The minValue and maxValue props can also be used to ensure the value is within a specific range.
International Calendar
DatePicker supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the I18nProvider component.
Unavailable Dates
DatePicker supports marking certain dates as unavailable. These dates cannot be selected by the user and are displayed with a crossed out appearance in the calendar. In the date field, an invalid state is displayed if a user enters an unavailable date.
Visible Months
By default, the calendar popover displays a single month. The
visibleMonths prop allows displaying up to 3 months at a time, if screen space permits.
Page Behavior
By default, when pressing the next or previous buttons, pagination will advance by the
visibleMonths value. This behavior can be changed to page by single months instead, by setting
pageBehavior to
single.
Preset
Slots
- base: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- selectorButton: Selector button element.
- selectorIcon: Selector icon element.
- popoverContent: The calendar popover element.
- calendar: The calendar element.
- calendarContent: The calendar's content element.
- timeInputLabel: The time-input component's label element.
- timeInput: The time-input component element.
Data Attributes
DatePicker has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-slot:
All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g.
calendar).
- data-open: Indicates if the calendar popover is open.
- data-invalid:
When the date-picker is invalid. Based on
isInvalidprop.
- data-required:
When the date-picker is required. Based on
isRequiredprop.
- data-readonly:
When the date-picker is readonly. Based on
isReadOnlyprop.
- data-disabled:
When the date-picker is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
Accessibility
- Each date and time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit dates using the keyboard, in any date format and locale.
- Users can also open a calendar popover to select dates in a standard month grid.
- Localized screen reader messages are included to announce when the selection and visible date range change.
- Date segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.
- Integrates with HTML forms, supporting required, minimum and maximum values, unavailable dates, custom validation functions, realtime validation, and server-side validation errors
API
DatePicker Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
label
value
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
defaultValue
placeholderValue
description
errorMessage
validate
validationBehavior
"native"
startContent
endContent
labelPlacement
"inside"
isRequired
false
isReadOnly
false
isDisabled
false
isInvalid
false
visibleMonths
"1"
selectorIcon
pageBehavior
"visible"
calendarWidth
"256"
isDateUnavailable
autoFocus
false
hourCycle
granularity
hideTimeZone
false
shouldForceLeadingZeros
true
DatePicker Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onChange
onFocus
onBlur
onFocusChange
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
