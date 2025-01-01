Image

The Image component is used to display images with support for fallback.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

Preview Code

You can use the isBlurred prop to duplicate the image and blur it to create a blurred effect.

Preview Code

You can use the isZoomed prop make the image zoomed when hovered.

Preview Code

Image component has a built-in skeleton animation to indicate the image is loading and an opacity animation when the image loads.

Preview Code

Note: The URL uses https://app.requestly.io/delay to simulate a slow network.

You can use the fallbackSrc prop to display a fallback image when:

The fallbackSrc prop is provided.

prop is provided. The image provided in src is still loading.

is still loading. The image provided in src fails to load.

fails to load. The image provided in src is not found.

Preview Code

Next.js provides an optimized Image component, you can use it with HeroUI Image component as well.

Note: HeroUI's Image component is client-side , using hooks like useState for loading states and animations. Use Next.js Image alone if these features aren't required.

img : Slot for the image element.

: Slot for the image element. wrapper : Image wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Image wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. zoomedWrapper : The wrapper slot for the zoomed image it avoids the image content to overflow the parent container.

: The wrapper slot for the zoomed image it avoids the image content to overflow the parent container. blurredImg: The wrapper slot for the duplicated blurred image.

Prop Type Default src string srcSet string sizes string alt string width number height number radius none | sm | md | lg | full "xl" shadow none | sm | md | lg "none" loading eager | lazy fallbackSrc string isBlurred boolean false isZoomed boolean false removeWrapper boolean false disableSkeleton boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"img" | "wrapper" | "zoomedWrapper" | "blurredImg", string>>