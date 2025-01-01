Image
The Image component is used to display images with support for fallback.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Blurred
You can use the
isBlurred prop to duplicate the image and blur it to create a blurred effect.
Zoomed
You can use the
isZoomed prop make the image zoomed when hovered.
Animated Loading
Image component has a built-in
skeleton animation to indicate the image is loading and an
opacity animation when the image loads.
Note: The
URLuses
https://app.requestly.io/delayto simulate a slow network.
Image with fallback
You can use the
fallbackSrc prop to display a fallback image when:
- The
fallbackSrcprop is provided.
- The image provided in
srcis still loading.
- The image provided in
srcfails to load.
- The image provided in
srcis not found.
With Next.js Image
Next.js provides an optimized Image component,
you can use it with HeroUI
Image component as well.
Note: HeroUI's
Imagecomponent is
client-side, using hooks like
useStatefor loading states and animations. Use Next.js
Imagealone if these features aren't required.
Slots
- img: Slot for the image element.
- wrapper: Image wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- zoomedWrapper: The wrapper slot for the zoomed image it avoids the image content to overflow the parent container.
- blurredImg: The wrapper slot for the duplicated blurred image.
API
Image Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
src
srcSet
sizes
alt
width
height
radius
"xl"
shadow
"none"
loading
fallbackSrc
isBlurred
false
isZoomed
false
removeWrapper
false
disableSkeleton
false
classNames
Image Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onLoad
onError
