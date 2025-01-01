Radio group

Radio Group allow users to select a single option from a list of mutually exclusive options.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

You can use the value and onValueChange properties to control the radio input value.

Preview Code

Note: HeroUI Radio also supports native events like onChange , useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

Preview Code

RadioGroup Slots base : Radio group root wrapper, it wraps the label and the wrapper. wrapper : Radio group wrapper, it wraps all Radios. label : Radio group label, it is placed before the wrapper. description : Description slot for the radio group. errorMessage : Error message slot for the radio group.

Radio Slots base : Radio root wrapper, it wraps all elements. wrapper : Radio wrapper, it wraps the control element. hiddenInput : The hidden input element that is used to handle the radio state. labelWrapper : Label and description wrapper. label : Label slot for the radio. control : Control element, it is the circle element. description : Description slot for the radio.



You can customize the RadioGroup and Radio component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Preview Code

In case you need to customize the radio group even further, you can use the useRadio hook to create your own implementation.

Preview Code

RadioGroup has the following attributes on the base element: data-orientation : The orientation of the radio group. Based on orientation prop.

Radio has the following attributes on the base element: data-selected : When the radio is checked. Based on isSelected prop. data-pressed : When the radio is pressed. Based on usePress. data-invalid : When the radio is invalid. Based on validationState prop. data-readonly : When the radio is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop. data-hover-unselected : When the radio is being hovered and unchecked. Based on useHover. data-hover : When the radio is being hovered. Based on useHover. data-focus : When the radio is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the radio is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled : When the radio is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.



Radio groups are exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.

Each radio is built with a native HTML <input> element, which can be optionally visually hidden to allow custom styling.

element, which can be optionally visually hidden to allow custom styling. Full support for browser features like form autofill.

Keyboard event support for arrows keys.

Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.

Group and radio labeling support for assistive technology.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode | ReactNode[] label ReactNode size sm | md | lg "md" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "primary" orientation horizontal | vertical "vertical" name string value string[] defaultValue string[] description ReactNode errorMessage ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode) validate (value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined validationBehavior native | aria "native" isDisabled boolean false isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean isInvalid boolean false validationState valid | invalid false disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "label", string>>

Prop Type Default onChange React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement> onValueChange ((value: string) => void)