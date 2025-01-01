Ship faster with beautiful components
HeroUI Pro

Radio group

Radio Group allow users to select a single option from a list of mutually exclusive options.

Storybook@heroui/radioReact AriaSourceStyles source

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

Disabled

Default Value

With Description

Horizontal

Controlled

You can use the value and onValueChange properties to control the radio input value.

Note: HeroUI Radio also supports native events like onChange, useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

Invalid

Slots

  • RadioGroup Slots

    • base: Radio group root wrapper, it wraps the label and the wrapper.
    • wrapper: Radio group wrapper, it wraps all Radios.
    • label: Radio group label, it is placed before the wrapper.
    • description: Description slot for the radio group.
    • errorMessage: Error message slot for the radio group.

  • Radio Slots

    • base: Radio root wrapper, it wraps all elements.
    • wrapper: Radio wrapper, it wraps the control element.
    • hiddenInput: The hidden input element that is used to handle the radio state.
    • labelWrapper: Label and description wrapper.
    • label: Label slot for the radio.
    • control: Control element, it is the circle element.
    • description: Description slot for the radio.

Custom Styles

You can customize the RadioGroup and Radio component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Custom Implementation

In case you need to customize the radio group even further, you can use the useRadio hook to create your own implementation.

Data Attributes

  • RadioGroup has the following attributes on the base element:

    • data-orientation: The orientation of the radio group. Based on orientation prop.

  • Radio has the following attributes on the base element:

    • data-selected: When the radio is checked. Based on isSelected prop.
    • data-pressed: When the radio is pressed. Based on usePress.
    • data-invalid: When the radio is invalid. Based on validationState prop.
    • data-readonly: When the radio is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.
    • data-hover-unselected: When the radio is being hovered and unchecked. Based on useHover.
    • data-hover: When the radio is being hovered. Based on useHover.
    • data-focus: When the radio is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
    • data-focus-visible: When the radio is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
    • data-disabled: When the radio is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Accessibility

  • Radio groups are exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.
  • Each radio is built with a native HTML <input> element, which can be optionally visually hidden to allow custom styling.
  • Full support for browser features like form autofill.
  • Keyboard event support for arrows keys.
  • Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.
  • Group and radio labeling support for assistive technology.

API

RadioGroup Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode | ReactNode[]
label
ReactNode
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"primary"
orientation
horizontal | vertical
"vertical"
name
string
value
string[]
defaultValue
string[]
description
ReactNode
errorMessage
ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode)
validate
(value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
validationBehavior
native | aria
"native"
isDisabled
boolean
false
isRequired
boolean
false
isReadOnly
boolean
isInvalid
boolean
false
validationState
valid | invalid
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "label", string>>

RadioGroup Events

PropTypeDefault
onChange
React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>
onValueChange
((value: string) => void)

Radio Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode
label
ReactNode
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"primary"
description
ReactNode
isDisabled
boolean
false
isRequired
boolean
false
isReadOnly
boolean
isInvalid
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "labelWrapper" | "label" | "control" | "description", string>>
ProgressRange Calendar