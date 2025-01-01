Override styles
Overriding default component styles is as simple as passing your own class names to the
className
or to the
classNames prop for components with slots.
What is a Slot?
A slot is a part of a component that can be styled separately using the
classNames prop. For example, the CircularProgress component has slots like
track,
indicator, and
value that can each be styled independently.
Overriding a component
Let's override the default styles of the Button component, which is a component that has no slots.
Components with slots
Some HeroUI components have slots that can be styled individually using the
classNames prop. The CircularProgress component has the following slots:
- base: The base slot of the circular progress, it is the main container.
- svgWrapper: The wrapper of the svg circles and the value label.
- svg: The svg element of the circles.
- track: The track is the background circle of the circular progress.
- indicator: The indicator is the one that is filled according to the
value.
- value: The value content.
- label: The label content.
The example below demonstrates styling these slots to create a custom circular progress:
Note: You will find a
Slotssection in the documentation of each component that has slots.
CSS Modules
CSS Modules allow for the creation of local scope classes and variables. Here's how you can use it to override styles:
With the corresponding CSS module:
CSS-in-JS
If you are using a CSS-in-JS library such as styled-components or emotion, you can use the following example to override the styles of a component:
Each styled component combines the original component styles with custom styles defined in the template strings. The
StyledCircularProgress uses
.attrs to add classNames.
