Breadcrumbs
Breadcrumbs display a hierarchy of links to the current page or resource in an application.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 2 breadcrumb-related components:
- Breadcumbs: The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components.
- BreadcrumbItem: The component that represents a breadcrumb item.
Usage
Disabled
Disabled breadcrumbs display items but prevent navigation, ensuring a consistent layout. The last item, signifying the current page, isn't disabled.
Sizes
Colors
Variants
Underlines
Radius
Routing
The
<BreadcrumbItem> component works with frameworks and client side routers like Next.js and
React Router. See the Routing guide to learn how to set this up.
Controlled
You can control the current/active item by using the
isCurrent and
onAction props.
Note: If needed you can use the
onPressprop to handle the click event on the breadcrumb item.
Menu Type
It is possible to use the
Breadcrumbs component as a horizontal menu. This is useful when you want to display a list
of possible navigations and let the user choose one of them.
Start & End Content
You can add any element to the start or end of the breadcrumbs by using the
startContent and
endContent props. The
above example uses the
startContent prop to add icons to the start of the breadcrumbs.
Custom Separator
You can customize the separator between breadcrumbs by using the
separator prop.
Custom Items
the
BreadcrumbItem component accepts any element as its children. This allows you to customize the appearance of the
breadcrumb items.
The above example uses the Dropdown component to create a dropdown menu in the breadcrumb.
The
Breadcrumbs component picks only the
BreadcrumbItem components as its children. This means that you cannot
place any other component directly inside the
Breadcrumbs component.
Collapsing Items
The
Breadcrumb component provides 3 props to control the collapsing of items:
maxItems: Specifies the maximum number of breadcrumbs to display. When there are more than the maximum number, only the first
itemsBeforeCollapseand last
itemsAfterCollapsewill be shown, with an ellipsis in between.
itemsBeforeCollapse: If max items is exceeded, the number of items to show before the ellipsis.
itemsAfterCollapse: If max items is exceeded, the number of items to show after the ellipsis.
Note: The ellipsis item will use the first collapsed item as its
hrefprop.
Customizing the Ellipsis Item
You can customize the ellipsis item by using the
renderEllipsis prop. This prop accepts a function that returns a
React element.
Slots
-
Breadcrumbs Slots
-
base: The main slot for the breadcrumbs. It wraps the
listslot.
-
list: The list of breadcrumbs wrapper.
-
ellipsis: The slot for the ellipsis item. This is only visible when the breadcrumbs are collapsed.
-
separator: The slot for the custom separator, the one that can be set using the
separatorprop.
-
BreadcrumbItem Slots
-
base: The main slot for the breadcrumb item. It wraps the
itemslot.
-
item: The breadcrumb item wrapper.
-
separator: The slot for the item separator.
Customizing the Breadcrumbs Styles
You can customize the
Breadcrumbs style by using the
classNames prop and its items by using the
itemClasses prop.
Data Attributes
BreadcrumbItem has the following attributes on the
item element:
- data-current:
When the breadcrumb item is the current item. Based on breadcrumb
isCurrentprop or on whether the item is the last one.
- data-disabled:
When the breadcrumb item is disabled. Based on breadcrumb
isDisabledprop.
- data-focus: When the breadcrumb item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-visible: When the breadcrumb item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
Accessibility
- Implemented as an ordered list of items.
- Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions on breadcrumbs.
- Support for navigation links via
<a>elements or custom element types via ARIA.
- Localized ARIA labeling support for landmark navigation region.
- Support for disabled breadcrumbs.
- The last item is automatically marked as the current page using
aria-current.
API
Breadcrumbs Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
variant
"solid"
color
"foreground"
size
"md"
radius
underline
"none"
separator
maxItems
itemsBeforeCollapse
itemsAfterCollapse
hideSeparator
false
isDisabled
false
disableAnimation
false
itemClasses
classNames
Breadcrumbs Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onAction
BreadcrumbItem Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
color
"foreground"
size
"md"
underline
"none"
startContent
endContent
separator
isCurrent
false
isLast
false
hideSeparator
false
isDisabled
false
disableAnimation
false
classNames
BreadcrumbItem Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onPress
onPressStart
onPressEnd
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
Types
Render Ellipsis Function
On this page
- Installation
- Import
- Usage
- Disabled
- Sizes
- Colors
- Variants
- Underlines
- Radius
- Routing
- Controlled
- Menu Type
- Start & End Content
- Custom Separator
- Custom Items
- Collapsing Items
- Customizing the Ellipsis Item
- Slots
- Customizing the Breadcrumbs Styles
- Data Attributes
- Accessibility
- API
- Breadcrumbs Props
- Breadcrumbs Events
- BreadcrumbItem Props
- BreadcrumbItem Events
- Types
- Render Ellipsis Function
Back to top