HeroUI CLI

Here's the API reference for the HeroUI CLI .

Once the CLI is installed, run the following command to display available commands:

To get a list of the available CLI commands, run the following command inside your project directory:

This will produce the following help output:

Initialize a new HeroUI project with official templates.

-t --template [string] The template to use for the new project e.g. app, pages, vite

The template to use for the new project e.g. app, pages, vite -p --package [string] The package manager to use for the new project (default: npm )

Example

output:

Add HeroUI components to your project.

Auto add the missing required dependencies to your project Auto add the required tailwindcss.config.js configuration to your project Detect whether using pnpm, if so, add the required configuration to your .npmrc file

-a --all [boolean] Add all the HeroUI components (default: false )

[boolean] Add all the HeroUI components (default: ) -p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

[string] The path to the package.json file -tw --tailwindPath [string] The path to the tailwind.config file file

[string] The path to the tailwind.config file file -app --appPath [string] The path to the App.tsx file

[string] The path to the App.tsx file --prettier [boolean] Add prettier format in the add content which required installed prettier - (default: false )

[boolean] Add prettier format in the add content which required installed prettier - (default: ) --addApp [boolean] Add App.tsx file content which required provider (default: false )

[boolean] Add App.tsx file content which required provider (default: ) -b --beta [boolean] Add beta components (default: false )

Example

Without setting a specific component, the add command will show a list of available components.

Output:

If you want to add a specific component, you can specify the component name.

Output:

Upgrade the HeroUI components to the latest version.

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

[string] The path to the package.json file -a --all [boolean] Upgrade all the HeroUI components (default: false )

[boolean] Upgrade all the HeroUI components (default: ) -w --write [boolean] Write the upgrade version to package.json file (default: false )

[boolean] Write the upgrade version to package.json file (default: ) -b --beta [boolean] Upgrade beta components (default: false )

[boolean] Upgrade beta components (default: ) -h --help Display help for command

Example

Upgrade the Button component to the latest version.

Output:

Remove HeroUI components from your project.

Note: If there are no HeroUI components after removing, the required content will also be removed

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

[string] The path to the package.json file -a --all [boolean] Remove all the HeroUI components (default: false )

[boolean] Remove all the HeroUI components (default: ) -tw --tailwindPath [string] The path to the tailwind.config file file

[string] The path to the tailwind.config file file --prettier [boolean] Add prettier format in the add content which required installed prettier - (default: false )

Example

Remove the Button component from your project.

Output:

List all the current installed components.

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

[string] The path to the package.json file -r --remote List all components available remotely

Example

Output:

Check whether exist problem in your project by using the doctor command.

Check whether have redundant dependencies in the project Check whether the HeroUI components required dependencies are installed in the project Check the required tailwind.config.js file and the content is correct Check .npmrc is correct when using pnpm Check peerDependencies with required version are installed in the project

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

[string] The path to the package.json file -tw --tailwindPath [string] The path to the tailwind.config file file

[string] The path to the tailwind.config file file -app --appPath [string] The path to the App.tsx file

[string] The path to the App.tsx file -ca --checkApp [boolean] Open check App (default: true )

[boolean] Open check App (default: ) -ct --checkTailwind [boolean] Open check tailwind.config file (default: true )

[boolean] Open check tailwind.config file (default: ) -cp --checkPnpm [boolean] Open check Pnpm (default: true )

Output:

If there is a problem in your project, the doctor command will display the problem information.

Otherwise, the doctor command will display the following message.

Display debug information about the local environment.

-p --packagePath [string] The path to the package.json file

Display the local environment Information by using the env command.

Output: