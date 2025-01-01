Select

A select displays a collapsible list of options and allows a user to select one or more of them.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 3 select-related components:

Select : The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components.

: The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components. SelectSection : The component that contains a group of select items.

: The component that contains a group of select items. SelectItem: The component that represents a select item.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Select follows the Collection Components API, accepting both static and dynamic collections.

Static : The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time.

: The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time. Dynamic: The example below can be used when the options come from an external data source such as an API call, or update over time.

Preview Code

You can use the selectionMode="multiple" property to allow multiple selection.

Preview Code

Preview Code

You can disable specific items by using the disabledKeys property.

Preview Code

If you pass the isRequired property to the select, it will have a danger asterisk at the end of the label and the select will be required.

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

You can change the position of the label by setting the labelPlacement property to inside , outside or outside-left .

Preview Code

Note: If the label is not passed, the labelPlacement property will be outside by default.

You can use the startContent and endContent properties to add content to the start and end of the select.

Preview Code

Since the Select component uses the Listbox component under the hood, you can use the startContent and endContent properties of the SelectItem component to add content to the start and end of the select item.

Preview Code

By default the select uses a chevron-down icon as the selector icon which rotates when the select is open. You can customize this icon by passing a custom one to the selectorIcon property.

Preview Code

Note: Use the disableSelectorIconRotation property to disable the rotation of the icon.

Select component uses the ScrollShadow under the hood to show a shadow when the select content is scrollable. You can disable this shadow by passing using the scrollShadowProps property.

Preview Code

Note: You can also use the showScrollIndicators property to disable the scroll indicators.

You can add a description to the select by passing the description property.

Preview Code

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid select.

Preview Code

You can use the selectedKeys and onSelectionChange / onChange properties to control the select value.

Using onSelectionChange :

Preview Code

Using onChange :

Preview Code

You can control the open state of the select by using the isOpen and onOpenChange / onClose properties.

Preview Code

You can customize the select items by modifying the SelectItem children.

Preview Code

By default the select will render the selected item's text value, but you can customize this by passing a renderValue function.

Preview Code

The renderValue function receives the selected items as a parameter and must return a ReactNode . Check the Render Value Function section for more details.

Select supports asynchronous loading, in the example below we are using a custom hook to fetch the Pokemon API data in combination with the useInfiniteScroll hook to load more data when the user reaches the end of the list.

The isLoading prop is used to show a loading indicator instead of the selector icon when the data is being fetched.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

Select supports virtualization, which allows efficient rendering of large lists by only rendering items that are visible in the viewport. You can enable virtualization by setting the isVirtualized prop to true .

Preview Code

Note: The virtualization strategy is based on the @tanstack/react-virtual package, which provides efficient rendering of large lists by only rendering items that are visible in the viewport.

Here's an example of using virtualization with 10,000 items.

Preview Code

The maxListboxHeight prop is used to set the maximum height of the listbox. This is required when using virtualization. By default, it's set to 256 .

Preview Code

The itemHeight prop is used to set the height of each item in the listbox. This is required when using virtualization. By default, it's set to 32 .

Preview Code

You can use the SelectSection component to group select items.

Preview Code

You can customize the sections style by using the classNames property of the SelectSection component.

Preview Code

You can use the same properties as the single select to control the multiple select, selectedKeys and onSelectionChange / onChange .

Using onSelectionChange :

Preview Code

Using onChange :

Preview Code

You can render any component as the select value by using the renderValue property. In this example we are using the Chip component to render the selected items.

Preview Code

Note: Make sure to pass the isMultiline property to the Select component to allow the chips to wrap.

The renderValue function receives the selected items as a parameter and must return a ReactNode . Check the Render Value Function section for more details.

You can customize any slot of the select by using the classNames property. Select component also provides the popoverProps and listboxProps properties to customize the popover and listbox components.

Preview Code

base : The main wrapper of the select. This wraps the rest of the slots.

: The main wrapper of the select. This wraps the rest of the slots. label : The label of the select.

: The label of the select. mainWrapper : Wraps the helperWrapper and the trigger slots.

: Wraps the and the slots. trigger : The trigger of the select. This wraps the label the inner wrapper and the selector icon.

: The trigger of the select. This wraps the label the inner wrapper and the selector icon. innerWrapper : The wrapper of the select content. This wraps the start/end content and the select value.

: The wrapper of the select content. This wraps the start/end content and the select value. selectorIcon : The selector icon of the select. This is the icon that rotates when the select is open ( data-open ).

: The selector icon of the select. This is the icon that rotates when the select is open ( ). value : The select value. This is also the slot that wraps the renderValue function result.

: The select value. This is also the slot that wraps the function result. listboxWrapper : The wrapper of the listbox. This wraps the listbox component, this slot is used on top of the scroll shadow component.

: The wrapper of the listbox. This wraps the listbox component, this slot is used on top of the scroll shadow component. listbox : The listbox component. This is the component that wraps the select items.

: The listbox component. This is the component that wraps the select items. popoverContent : The popover content slot. Use this to modify the popover content styles.

: The popover content slot. Use this to modify the popover content styles. helperWrapper : The wrapper of the helper text. This wraps the helper text and the error message.

: The wrapper of the helper text. This wraps the helper text and the error message. description : The description of the select.

: The description of the select. errorMessage: The error message of the select.

Select has the following attributes on the base element:

data-filled : Indicates if the select has a value, is focused, has start/end content or is open.

: Indicates if the select has a value, is focused, has start/end content or is open. data-has-value : Indicates if the select has selected item(s).

: Indicates if the select has selected item(s). data-has-label : Indicates if the select has a label. Based on label prop.

: Indicates if the select has a label. Based on prop. data-has-helper : Indicates if the select has helper text. Based on errorMessage or description prop.

: Indicates if the select has helper text. Based on or prop. data-invalid: Indicates if the select is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.

Select has the following attributes on the trigger element:

data-open : Indicates if the select is open.

: Indicates if the select is open. data-disabled : When the select trigger is disabled. Based on select isDisabled prop.

: When the select trigger is disabled. Based on select prop. data-focus : When the select trigger is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the select trigger is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the select trigger is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the select trigger is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-pressed : When the select trigger is pressed. Based on usePress

: When the select trigger is pressed. Based on usePress data-hover: When the select trigger is being hovered. Based on useHover

Select has the following attributes on the selectorIcon element:

data-open: Indicates if the select is open.

SelectItem has the following attributes on the base element:

data-disabled : When the select item is disabled. Based on select disabledKeys prop.

: When the select item is disabled. Based on select prop. data-selected : When the select item is selected. Based on select selectedKeys prop.

: When the select item is selected. Based on select prop. data-hover : When the select item is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the select item is being hovered. Based on useHover data-pressed : When the select item is pressed. Based on usePress

: When the select item is pressed. Based on usePress data-focus : When the select item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the select item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible: When the select item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

Exposed to assistive technology as a button with a listbox popup using ARIA (combined with Listbox).

Support for selecting a single option.

Support for selecting multiple options.

Support for disabled options.

Support for sections.

Labeling support for accessibility.

Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA.

Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions.

Tab stop focus management.

Keyboard support for opening the listbox using the arrow keys, including automatically focusing the first or last item accordingly.

Typeahead to allow selecting options by typing text, even without opening the listbox.

Browser autofill integration via a hidden native <select> element.

element. Mobile screen reader listbox dismissal support.

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode[] items Iterable<T> selectionMode single | multiple selectedKeys all | Iterable<React.Key> disabledKeys Iterable<React.Key> defaultSelectedKeys all | Iterable<React.Key> variant flat | bordered | faded | underlined "flat" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full placeholder string "Select an option" labelPlacement inside | outside | outside-left "inside" label ReactNode description ReactNode errorMessage ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode) startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode selectorIcon ReactNode scrollRef React.RefObject<HTMLElement> spinnerRef React.RefObject<HTMLElement> maxListboxHeight number "256" itemHeight number "32" isVirtualized boolean "undefined" fullWidth boolean true isOpen boolean defaultOpen boolean isRequired boolean false isDisabled boolean false isMultiline boolean false isInvalid boolean false validationState valid | invalid showScrollIndicators boolean true autoFocus boolean false disallowEmptySelection boolean false disableAnimation boolean true disableSelectorIconRotation boolean false hideEmptyContent boolean false popoverProps PopoverProps listboxProps ListboxProps scrollShadowProps ScrollShadowProps classNames Partial<Record<"base"｜ "label"｜ "trigger"｜ "mainWrapper" ｜ "innerWrapper"｜ "selectorIcon" ｜ "value" ｜ "listboxWrapper"｜ "listbox" ｜ "popoverContent" ｜ "helperWrapper" ｜ "description" ｜ "errorMessage", string>>

Prop Type Default onClose () => void onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void onSelectionChange (keys: "all" | Set<React.Key> & {anchorKey?: string; currentKey?: string}) => void onChange React.ChangeEvent<HTMLSelectElement> renderValue RenderValueFunction

Check the ListboxItem props.

Check the ListboxItem events.

Check the ListboxSection props.