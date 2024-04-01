Ship faster with beautiful components
Date Range Picker

Date Range Picker combines two DateInputs and a RangeCalendar popover to allow users to enter or select a date and time range.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

Disabled

Read Only

Required

If you pass the isRequired property to the input, it will have a danger asterisk at the end of the label and the input will be required.

Variants

Visible Months

By default, the calendar popover displays a single month. The visibleMonths prop allows displaying up to 3 months at a time, if screen space permits.

Page Behavior

By default, when pressing the next or previous buttons, pagination will advance by the visibleMonths value. This behavior can be changed to page by single months instead, by setting pageBehavior to single.

Label Placements

You can change the position of the label by setting the labelPlacement property to inside, outside or outside-left.

Note: If the label is not passed, the labelPlacement property will be outside by default.

With Description

You can add a description to the input by passing the description property.

With Error Message

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.

You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.

With Month and Year Pickers

You can show month and year pickers in the calendar popover by setting the showMonthAndYearPickers property to true. However, passing a number greater than 1 to the visibleMonths prop will disable this feature.

With Time Fields

DateRangePicker automatically includes time fields when a CalendarDateTime or ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value.

Selector Icon

You can use the selector to add content to the start and end of the date-range-picker.

Selector Button Placement

You can change the position of the selector button by setting the selectorButtonPlacement property to start or end.

Controlled

You can use the value and onChange properties to control the input value.

Time Zones

DateRangePicker is time zone aware when a ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed, and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Granularity

The granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by DateRangePicker By default, the value is displayed with "day" granularity (year, month, and day), and CalendarDateTime and ZonedDateTime values are displayed with "minute" granularity.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Min Date And Max Date

The minValue and maxValue props can also be used to ensure the value is within a specific range.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

International Calendar

DateRangePicker supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the I18nProvider component.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Unavailable Dates

DateRangePicker supports marking certain dates as unavailable. These dates cannot be selected by the user and are displayed with a crossed out appearance in the calendar. In the date field, an invalid state is displayed if a user enters an unavailable date.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Non Contiguous

The allowsNonContiguousRanges prop enables a range to be selected even if there are unavailable dates in the middle. The value emitted in the onChange event will still be a single range with a start and end property, but unavailable dates will not be displayed as selected. It is up to applications to split the full selected range into multiple as needed for business logic.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Presets

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Slots

  • base: base element. it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
  • label: Label of the date-range-picker, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the date-input.
  • calendar: The calendar element.
  • selectorButton: Selector button element.
  • selectorIcon: Selector icon element.
  • popoverContent: The calendar popover element.
  • calendarContent: The calendar's content element.
  • inputWrapper: Wraps the label (when it is inside) and the innerWrapper.
  • input: The input element.
  • segment: The segment element.
  • separator: The separator element.
  • bottomContent: The bottom content element.
  • timeInputWrapper: The wrapper element for the input element.
  • helperWrapper: Wraps the description and the errorMessage.
  • description: The description of the date-input.
  • errorMessage: The error message of the date-input.

Custom Styles

You can customize the DateRangePicker component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Data Attributes

DateRangePicker has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-slot: All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g. canlendar).
  • data-open: Indicates if the calendar popover is open.
  • data-invalid: When the date-range-picker is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.
  • data-required: When the date-range-picker is required. Based on isRequired prop.
  • data-readonly: When the date-range-picker is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.
  • data-disabled: When the date-range-picker is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.
  • data-has-start-content: When the date-range-picker has a start content. Base on those startContent prop.
  • data-has-end-content: When the date-range-picker has a end content. Base on those endContent prop.
  • data-has-multiple-months: When the date-range-picker's visibleMonth is more than 2.

Accessibility

  • Each date and time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit dates using the keyboard, in any date format and locale
  • Users can also open a calendar popover to select date ranges in a standard month grid. Localized screen reader messages are included to announce when the selection and visible date range change.
  • Date segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, date ranges can be selected by dragging over dates in the calendar using a touch screen, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.
  • Integrates with HTML forms, supporting required, minimum and maximum values, unavailable dates, custom validation functions, realtime validation, and server-side validation errors

API

DateRangePicker Props

PropTypeDefault
label
ReactNode
value
RangeValue<CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | ZonedDateTime> | undefined | null
variant
flat | bordered | faded | underlined
"flat"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
minValue
RangeValue<CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | ZonedDateTime> | undefined | null
maxValue
RangeValue<CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | ZonedDateTime> | undefined | null
defaultValue
string
placeholderValue
ZonedDateTime | CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | undefined | null
description
ReactNode
errorMessage
ReactNode | (v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode
validate
(value: RangeValue<MappedDateValue<DateValue>>) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
validationBehavior
native | aria
"native"
startContent
ReactNode
endContent
ReactNode
startName
string
endName
string
labelPlacement
inside | outside | outside-left
"inside"
isOpen
boolean
defaultOpen
boolean
false
isRequired
boolean
false
isReadOnly
boolean
false
isDisabled
boolean
false
isInvalid
boolean
false
selectorIcon
ReactNode
pageBehavior
single | visible
"visible"
visibleMonths
number
"1"
autoFocus
boolean
false
hourCycle
12 | 24
granularity
day | hour | minute | second
hideTimeZone
boolean
false
allowsNonContiguousRanges
boolean
false
shouldForceLeadingZeros
boolean
true
calendarWidth
number
"256"
CalendarTopContent
ReactNode
CalendarBottomContent
ReactNode
showMonthAndYearPickers
boolean
false
popoverProps
PopoverProps
"{ placement: "bottom", triggerScaleOnOpen: false, offset: 13 }"
selectorButtonProps
ButtonProps
"{ size: "sm", variant: "light", radius: "full", isIconOnly: true }"
selectorButtonPlacement
start | end
"end"
calendarProps
CalendarProps
timeInputProps
TimeInputProps
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "selectorButton" | "selectorIcon" | "popoverContent" | "calendar" | "calendarContent" | "timeInputLabel" | "timeInput", string>>

DateRangePicker Events

PropTypeDefault
onChange
(value: RangeValue<CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | ZonedDateTime>) => void
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
onFocus
(e: FocusEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => void
onBlur
(e: FocusEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => void
onFocusChange
(isFocused: boolean) => void
onKeyDown
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
onKeyUp
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
