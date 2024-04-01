Date Range Picker combines two DateInputs and a RangeCalendar popover to allow users to enter or select a date and time range.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

If you pass the isRequired property to the input, it will have a danger asterisk at the end of the label and the input will be required.

Preview Code

Preview Code

By default, the calendar popover displays a single month. The visibleMonths prop allows displaying up to 3 months at a time, if screen space permits.

Preview Code

By default, when pressing the next or previous buttons, pagination will advance by the visibleMonths value. This behavior can be changed to page by single months instead, by setting pageBehavior to single .

Preview Code

You can change the position of the label by setting the labelPlacement property to inside , outside or outside-left .

Preview Code

Note: If the label is not passed, the labelPlacement property will be outside by default.

You can add a description to the input by passing the description property.

Preview Code

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.

Preview Code

You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.

Preview Code

You can show month and year pickers in the calendar popover by setting the showMonthAndYearPickers property to true . However, passing a number greater than 1 to the visibleMonths prop will disable this feature.

Preview Code

DateRangePicker automatically includes time fields when a CalendarDateTime or ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value.

Preview Code

You can use the selector to add content to the start and end of the date-range-picker.

Preview Code

You can change the position of the selector button by setting the selectorButtonPlacement property to start or end .

Preview Code

You can use the value and onChange properties to control the input value.

Preview Code

DateRangePicker is time zone aware when a ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed, and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

The granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by DateRangePicker By default, the value is displayed with "day" granularity (year, month, and day), and CalendarDateTime and ZonedDateTime values are displayed with "minute" granularity.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

The minValue and maxValue props can also be used to ensure the value is within a specific range.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

DateRangePicker supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the I18nProvider component.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

DateRangePicker supports marking certain dates as unavailable. These dates cannot be selected by the user and are displayed with a crossed out appearance in the calendar. In the date field, an invalid state is displayed if a user enters an unavailable date.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

The allowsNonContiguousRanges prop enables a range to be selected even if there are unavailable dates in the middle. The value emitted in the onChange event will still be a single range with a start and end property, but unavailable dates will not be displayed as selected. It is up to applications to split the full selected range into multiple as needed for business logic.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

npm yarn pnpm

Preview Code

base : base element. it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: base element. it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. label : Label of the date-range-picker, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the date-input.

: Label of the date-range-picker, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the date-input. calendar : The calendar element.

: The calendar element. selectorButton : Selector button element.

: Selector button element. selectorIcon : Selector icon element.

: Selector icon element. popoverContent : The calendar popover element.

: The calendar popover element. calendarContent : The calendar's content element.

: The calendar's content element. inputWrapper : Wraps the label (when it is inside) and the innerWrapper .

: Wraps the (when it is inside) and the . input : The input element.

: The input element. segment : The segment element.

: The segment element. separator : The separator element.

: The separator element. bottomContent : The bottom content element.

: The bottom content element. timeInputWrapper : The wrapper element for the input element.

: The wrapper element for the input element. helperWrapper : Wraps the description and the errorMessage .

: Wraps the and the . description : The description of the date-input.

: The description of the date-input. errorMessage: The error message of the date-input.

You can customize the DateRangePicker component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Preview Code

DateRangePicker has the following attributes on the base element:

data-slot : All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g. canlendar ).

: All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g. ). data-open : Indicates if the calendar popover is open.

: Indicates if the calendar popover is open. data-invalid : When the date-range-picker is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.

: When the date-range-picker is invalid. Based on prop. data-required : When the date-range-picker is required. Based on isRequired prop.

: When the date-range-picker is required. Based on prop. data-readonly : When the date-range-picker is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.

: When the date-range-picker is readonly. Based on prop. data-disabled : When the date-range-picker is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

: When the date-range-picker is disabled. Based on prop. data-has-start-content : When the date-range-picker has a start content. Base on those startContent prop.

: When the date-range-picker has a start content. Base on those prop. data-has-end-content : When the date-range-picker has a end content. Base on those endContent prop.

: When the date-range-picker has a end content. Base on those prop. data-has-multiple-months: When the date-range-picker's visibleMonth is more than 2.

Each date and time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit dates using the keyboard, in any date format and locale

Users can also open a calendar popover to select date ranges in a standard month grid. Localized screen reader messages are included to announce when the selection and visible date range change.

Date segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, date ranges can be selected by dragging over dates in the calendar using a touch screen, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.

Integrates with HTML forms, supporting required, minimum and maximum values, unavailable dates, custom validation functions, realtime validation, and server-side validation errors

Prop Type Default label ReactNode value RangeValue<CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | ZonedDateTime> | undefined | null variant flat | bordered | faded | underlined "flat" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full minValue RangeValue<CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | ZonedDateTime> | undefined | null maxValue RangeValue<CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | ZonedDateTime> | undefined | null defaultValue string placeholderValue ZonedDateTime | CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime | undefined | null description ReactNode errorMessage ReactNode | (v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode validate (value: RangeValue<MappedDateValue<DateValue>>) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined validationBehavior native | aria "native" startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode startName string endName string labelPlacement inside | outside | outside-left "inside" isOpen boolean defaultOpen boolean false isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean false isDisabled boolean false isInvalid boolean false selectorIcon ReactNode pageBehavior single | visible "visible" visibleMonths number "1" autoFocus boolean false hourCycle 12 | 24 granularity day | hour | minute | second hideTimeZone boolean false allowsNonContiguousRanges boolean false shouldForceLeadingZeros boolean true calendarWidth number "256" CalendarTopContent ReactNode CalendarBottomContent ReactNode showMonthAndYearPickers boolean false popoverProps PopoverProps "{ placement: "bottom", triggerScaleOnOpen: false, offset: 13 }" selectorButtonProps ButtonProps "{ size: "sm", variant: "light", radius: "full", isIconOnly: true }" selectorButtonPlacement start | end "end" calendarProps CalendarProps timeInputProps TimeInputProps disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "selectorButton" | "selectorIcon" | "popoverContent" | "calendar" | "calendarContent" | "timeInputLabel" | "timeInput", string>>