Date Range Picker
Date Range Picker combines two DateInputs and a RangeCalendar popover to allow users to enter or select a date and time range.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Disabled
Read Only
Required
If you pass the
isRequired property to the input, it will have a
danger asterisk at
the end of the label and the input will be required.
Variants
Visible Months
By default, the calendar popover displays a single month. The
visibleMonths prop allows displaying up to 3 months at a time, if screen space permits.
Page Behavior
By default, when pressing the next or previous buttons, pagination will advance by the
visibleMonths value. This behavior can be changed to page by single months instead, by setting
pageBehavior to
single.
Label Placements
You can change the position of the label by setting the
labelPlacement property to
inside,
outside or
outside-left.
Note: If the
labelis not passed, the
labelPlacementproperty will be
outsideby default.
With Description
You can add a description to the input by passing the
description property.
With Error Message
You can combine the
isInvalid and
errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.
You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.
With Month and Year Pickers
You can show month and year pickers in the calendar popover by setting the
showMonthAndYearPickers property to
true. However, passing a number greater than 1 to the
visibleMonths prop will disable this feature.
With Time Fields
DateRangePicker automatically includes time fields when a
CalendarDateTime or
ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value.
Selector Icon
You can use the
selector to add content to the start and end of the date-range-picker.
Selector Button Placement
You can change the position of the selector button by setting the
selectorButtonPlacement property to
start or
end.
Controlled
You can use the
value and
onChange properties to control the input value.
Time Zones
DateRangePicker is time zone aware when a
ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed,
and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.
Granularity
The granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by DateRangePicker By default,
the value is displayed with "day" granularity (year, month, and day),
and
CalendarDateTime and
ZonedDateTime values are displayed with "minute" granularity.
Min Date And Max Date
The minValue and maxValue props can also be used to ensure the value is within a specific range.
International Calendar
DateRangePicker supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the I18nProvider component.
Unavailable Dates
DateRangePicker supports marking certain dates as unavailable. These dates cannot be selected by the user and are displayed with a crossed out appearance in the calendar. In the date field, an invalid state is displayed if a user enters an unavailable date.
Non Contiguous
The allowsNonContiguousRanges prop enables a range to be selected even if there are unavailable dates in the middle. The value emitted in the onChange event will still be a single range with a start and end property, but unavailable dates will not be displayed as selected. It is up to applications to split the full selected range into multiple as needed for business logic.
Presets
Slots
- base: base element. it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- label: Label of the date-range-picker, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the date-input.
- calendar: The calendar element.
- selectorButton: Selector button element.
- selectorIcon: Selector icon element.
- popoverContent: The calendar popover element.
- calendarContent: The calendar's content element.
- inputWrapper: Wraps the
label(when it is inside) and the
innerWrapper.
- input: The input element.
- segment: The segment element.
- separator: The separator element.
- bottomContent: The bottom content element.
- timeInputWrapper: The wrapper element for the input element.
- helperWrapper: Wraps the
descriptionand the
errorMessage.
- description: The description of the date-input.
- errorMessage: The error message of the date-input.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
DateRangePicker component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Data Attributes
DateRangePicker has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-slot:
All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g.
canlendar).
- data-open: Indicates if the calendar popover is open.
- data-invalid:
When the date-range-picker is invalid. Based on
isInvalidprop.
- data-required:
When the date-range-picker is required. Based on
isRequiredprop.
- data-readonly:
When the date-range-picker is readonly. Based on
isReadOnlyprop.
- data-disabled:
When the date-range-picker is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
- data-has-start-content:
When the date-range-picker has a start content. Base on those
startContentprop.
- data-has-end-content:
When the date-range-picker has a end content. Base on those
endContentprop.
- data-has-multiple-months:
When the date-range-picker's
visibleMonthis more than 2.
Accessibility
- Each date and time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit dates using the keyboard, in any date format and locale
- Users can also open a calendar popover to select date ranges in a standard month grid. Localized screen reader messages are included to announce when the selection and visible date range change.
- Date segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, date ranges can be selected by dragging over dates in the calendar using a touch screen, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.
- Integrates with HTML forms, supporting required, minimum and maximum values, unavailable dates, custom validation functions, realtime validation, and server-side validation errors
API
DateRangePicker Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
label
value
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
minValue
maxValue
defaultValue
placeholderValue
description
errorMessage
validate
validationBehavior
"native"
startContent
endContent
startName
endName
labelPlacement
"inside"
isOpen
defaultOpen
false
isRequired
false
isReadOnly
false
isDisabled
false
isInvalid
false
selectorIcon
pageBehavior
"visible"
visibleMonths
"1"
autoFocus
false
hourCycle
granularity
hideTimeZone
false
allowsNonContiguousRanges
false
shouldForceLeadingZeros
true
calendarWidth
"256"
CalendarTopContent
CalendarBottomContent
showMonthAndYearPickers
false
popoverProps
"{ placement: "bottom", triggerScaleOnOpen: false, offset: 13 }"
selectorButtonProps
"{ size: "sm", variant: "light", radius: "full", isIconOnly: true }"
selectorButtonPlacement
"end"
calendarProps
timeInputProps
disableAnimation
false
classNames
DateRangePicker Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onChange
onOpenChange
onFocus
onBlur
onFocusChange
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
