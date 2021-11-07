Ship faster with beautiful components
HeroUI Pro

DateInput

DateInput is a component that allows users to enter and edit date and time values using a keyboard. Each part of a date value is displayed in an individually editable segment.

Storybook@heroui/date-inputSourceStyles source

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

Disabled

Read Only

Required

Variants

Label Placements

You can change the position of the label by setting the labelPlacement property to inside, outside or outside-left.

Note: If the label is not passed, the labelPlacement property will be outside by default.

Start & End Content

You can use the startContent and endContent properties to add content to the start and end of the DateInput.

With Description

You can add a description to the input by passing the description property.

With Error Message

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.

You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.

Controlled

You can use the value and onChange properties to control the input value.

Time Zones

DateInput is time zone aware when a ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed, and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Granularity

The granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by DateInput By default, the value is displayed with "day" granularity (year, month, and day), and CalendarDateTime and ZonedDateTime values are displayed with "minute" granularity.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Min Date And Max Date

The minValue and maxValue props can also be used to ensure the value is within a specific range.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

International Calendar

DateInput supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the I18nProvider component.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Hide Time Zone

When a ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value to DateInput, the time zone abbreviation is displayed by default. However, if this is displayed elsewhere or implicit based on the usecase, it can be hidden using the hideTimeZone option.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Hourly Cycle

By default, DateInput displays times in either 12 or 24 hour hour format depending on the user's locale. However, this can be overridden using the hourCycle prop if needed for a specific usecase. This example forces DateInput to use 24-hour time, regardless of the locale.

@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects.

Slots

  • base: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
  • label: Label of the date-input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the date-input.
  • inputWrapper: Wraps the label (when it is inside) and the innerWrapper.
  • input: The date-input element.
  • innerWrapper: Wraps the input, the startContent and the endContent.
  • clearButton: The clear button, it is at the end of the input.
  • helperWrapper: Wraps the description and the errorMessage.
  • description: The description of the date-input.
  • errorMessage: The error message of the date-input.

Data Attributes

DateInput has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-slot: All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g. slot).
  • data-invalid: When the date-input is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.
  • data-required: When the date-input is required. Based on isRequired prop.
  • data-readonly: When the date-input is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.
  • data-disabled: When the date-input is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.
  • data-has-helper: When the date-input has helper text(errorMessage or description). Base on those two props.
  • data-has-start-content: When the date-input has a start content. Base on those startContent prop.
  • data-has-end-content: When the date-input has a end content. Base on those endContent prop.

Accessibility

  • Built with a native <input> element.
  • Visual and ARIA labeling support.
  • Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.
  • Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.
  • Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA.
  • Each date and time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit dates using the keyboard, in any date format and locale.
  • Date segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.

API

DateInput Props

PropTypeDefault
label
ReactNode
value
DateValue
defaultValue
DateValue
variant
flat | bordered | faded | underlined
"flat"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
placeholderValue
DateValue
minValue
DateValue
maxValue
DateValue
locale
string
description
ReactNode
errorMessage
ReactNode | (v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode
labelPlacement
inside | outside | outside-left
"inside"
isRequired
boolean
false
isReadOnly
boolean
isDisabled
boolean
false
isInvalid
boolean
false
autoFocus
boolean
false
hideTimeZone
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false

DateInput Events

PropTypeDefault
onChange
(value: ZonedDateTime | CalendarDate | CalendarDateTime) => void
onFocus
(e: FocusEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => void
onBlur
(e: FocusEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => void
onFocusChange
(isFocused: boolean) => void
onKeyDown
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
onKeyUp
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
CodeDate Picker