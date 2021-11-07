DateInput
DateInput is a component that allows users to enter and edit date and time values using a keyboard. Each part of a date value is displayed in an individually editable segment.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Disabled
Read Only
Required
Variants
Label Placements
You can change the position of the label by setting the
labelPlacement property to
inside,
outside or
outside-left.
Note: If the
labelis not passed, the
labelPlacementproperty will be
outsideby default.
Start & End Content
You can use the
startContent and
endContent properties to add content to the start and end of the
DateInput.
With Description
You can add a description to the input by passing the
description property.
With Error Message
You can combine the
isInvalid and
errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.
You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.
Controlled
You can use the
value and
onChange properties to control the input value.
Time Zones
DateInput is time zone aware when a
ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed,
and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.
@internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings
in multiple formats into
ZonedDateTime objects.
Granularity
The granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by DateInput By default,
the value is displayed with "day" granularity (year, month, and day),
and
CalendarDateTime and
ZonedDateTime values are displayed with "minute" granularity.
Min Date And Max Date
The minValue and maxValue props can also be used to ensure the value is within a specific range.
International Calendar
DateInput supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the I18nProvider component.
Hide Time Zone
When a
ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value to DateInput, the time zone abbreviation is displayed by default.
However, if this is displayed elsewhere or implicit based on the usecase, it can be hidden using the hideTimeZone option.
Hourly Cycle
By default, DateInput displays times in either 12 or 24 hour hour format depending on the user's locale.
However, this can be overridden using the
hourCycle prop if needed for a specific usecase.
This example forces DateInput to use 24-hour time, regardless of the locale.
Slots
- base: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- label: Label of the date-input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the date-input.
- inputWrapper: Wraps the
label(when it is inside) and the
innerWrapper.
- input: The date-input element.
- innerWrapper: Wraps the
input, the
startContentand the
endContent.
- clearButton: The clear button, it is at the end of the input.
- helperWrapper: Wraps the
descriptionand the
errorMessage.
- description: The description of the date-input.
- errorMessage: The error message of the date-input.
Data Attributes
DateInput has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-slot:
All slots have this prop. which slot the element represents(e.g.
slot).
- data-invalid:
When the date-input is invalid. Based on
isInvalidprop.
- data-required:
When the date-input is required. Based on
isRequiredprop.
- data-readonly:
When the date-input is readonly. Based on
isReadOnlyprop.
- data-disabled:
When the date-input is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
- data-has-helper:
When the date-input has helper text(
errorMessageor
description). Base on those two props.
- data-has-start-content:
When the date-input has a start content. Base on those
startContentprop.
- data-has-end-content:
When the date-input has a end content. Base on those
endContentprop.
Accessibility
- Built with a native
<input>element.
- Visual and ARIA labeling support.
- Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.
- Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.
- Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA.
- Each date and time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit dates using the keyboard, in any date format and locale.
- Date segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.
API
DateInput Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
label
value
defaultValue
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
placeholderValue
minValue
maxValue
locale
description
errorMessage
labelPlacement
"inside"
isRequired
false
isReadOnly
isDisabled
false
isInvalid
false
autoFocus
false
hideTimeZone
false
disableAnimation
false
DateInput Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onChange
onFocus
onBlur
onFocusChange
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
