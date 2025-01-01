Listbox

A listbox displays a list of options and allows a user to select one or more of them.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 3 listbox-related components:

Listbox : The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components.

: The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components. ListboxSection : The component that contains a group of listbox items.

: The component that contains a group of listbox items. ListboxItem: The component that represents a listbox item.

Listbox follows the Collection Components API, accepting both static and dynamic collections.

Static : The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time.

: The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time. Dynamic: The example below can be used when the options come from an external data source such as an API call, or update over time.

Listbox items can be disabled using the disabledKeys prop to the Listbox component.

Note: It's important to have a unique key for each item, otherwise the disabled keys will not work.

You can use the variant in the Listbox component to change the hover style of the listbox items.

You can set the selectionMode property as single to allow the user to select only one item at a time.

You can set the selectionMode property as multiple to allow the user to select multiple items at a time.

Note: To allow empty selection, you can set the disallowEmptySelection property as false .

It is possible to add icons to the listbox items using the startContent / endContent props.

Note: If you use currentColor as the icon color, the icon will have the same color as the item text.

You can use the description prop to add a description to the listbox item.

You can use the topContent and bottomContent props to add content above and below the listbox items.

You can use the ListboxSection component to group listbox items.

Note: Sections without a title must provide an aria-label for accessibility.

The <ListboxItem> component works with frameworks and client side routers like Next.js and React Router. See the Routing guide to learn how to set this up.

Select supports virtualization, which allows efficient rendering of large lists by only rendering items that are visible in the viewport. You can enable virtualization by setting the isVirtualized prop to true .

Note: The virtualization strategy is based on the @tanstack/react-virtual package, which provides efficient rendering of large lists by only rendering items that are visible in the viewport.

Here's an example of using virtualization with 10,000 items.

Listbox has 3 components with slots the base one Listbox , ListboxItem and ListboxSection components.

base : The main wrapper for the listbox component. This slot wraps the topContent , bottomContent and the list slot.

: The main wrapper for the listbox component. This slot wraps the , and the slot. list : The slot for the listbox component. You can see this slot as the ul slot.

: The slot for the listbox component. You can see this slot as the slot. emptyContent: The slot content to display when the collection is empty.

base : The main slot for the listbox item. It wraps all the other slots.

: The main slot for the listbox item. It wraps all the other slots. wrapper : The title and description wrapper.

: The and wrapper. title : The title of the listbox item.

: The title of the listbox item. description : The description of the listbox item.

: The description of the listbox item. selectedIcon: The selected icon slot. This is only visible when the item is selected.

base : The main slot for the listbox section. It wraps all the other slots.

: The main slot for the listbox section. It wraps all the other slots. heading : The title that is render on top of the section group.

: The title that is render on top of the section group. group : The group of listbox items.

: The group of listbox items. divider: The divider that is render between the groups. This is only visible when showDivider is true .

You can customize the Listbox items style by using the itemClasses prop and passing custom Tailwind CSS classes.

Note: In the above example, we've utilized the Boxicons icons collection.

Key Description Home Moves focus to the first item. End Moves focus to the last item. ArrowDown When focus is on an item, moves focus to the next item. ArrowUp When focus is on an item, moves focus to the previous item. Enter or Space When focus is on an item, selects the item. A-Z or a-z Moves focus to the next menu item with a label that starts with the typed character if such an menu item exists.

ListboxItem has the following attributes on the base element:

data-disabled : When the listbox item is disabled. Based on listbox disabledKeys prop.

: When the listbox item is disabled. Based on listbox prop. data-selected : When the listbox item is selected. Based on listbox selectedKeys prop.

: When the listbox item is selected. Based on listbox prop. data-selectable : When the listbox item is selectable. Based on listbox selectionMode prop.

: When the listbox item is selectable. Based on listbox prop. data-hover : When the listbox item is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the listbox item is being hovered. Based on useHover data-pressed : When the listbox item is pressed. Based on usePress

: When the listbox item is pressed. Based on usePress data-focus : When the listbox item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the listbox item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible: When the listbox item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

Exposed to assistive technology as a listbox using ARIA.

using ARIA. Support for single, multiple, or no selection.

Support for disabled items.

Support for sections.

Labeling support for accessibility.

Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions.

Tab stop focus management.

Keyboard navigation support including arrow keys, home/end, page up/down, select all, and clear.

Automatic scrolling support during keyboard navigation.

Typeahead to allow focusing options by typing text.

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode[] items Iterable<T> variant solid | bordered | light | flat | faded | shadow "solid" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" selectionMode none | single | multiple selectedKeys React.Key[] disabledKeys React.Key[] defaultSelectedKeys all | React.Key[] disallowEmptySelection boolean false shouldHighlightOnFocus boolean false autoFocus boolean | first | last false topContent ReactNode bottomContent ReactNode emptyContent ReactNode "No items." shouldFocusWrap boolean false isVirtualized boolean false virtualization Record<"maxListboxHeight" & "itemHeight", number> hideEmptyContent boolean false hideSelectedIcon boolean false disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "list" | "emptyContent", string>> itemClasses Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "title" | "description" | "selectedIcon", string>>

Prop Type Default onAction (key: React.Key) => void onSelectionChange (keys: React.Key[]) => void

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode title string items Iterable<T> hideSelectedIcon boolean false showDivider boolean false dividerProps DividerProps classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "heading" | "group" | "divider", string>> itemClasses Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "title" | "description" | "shortcut" | "selectedIcon", string>>

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode key React.Key title string | ReactNode textValue string description string | ReactNode shortcut string | ReactNode startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode selectedIcon ListboxItemSelectedIconProps href string target HTMLAttributeAnchorTarget rel string download boolean | string ping string referrerPolicy HTMLAttributeReferrerPolicy shouldHighlightOnFocus boolean false hideSelectedIcon boolean false showDivider boolean false isDisabled boolean false isSelected boolean false isReadOnly boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "title" | "description" | "shortcut" | "selectedIcon", string>>