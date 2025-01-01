Ship faster with beautiful components
Listbox

A listbox displays a list of options and allows a user to select one or more of them.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

HeroUI exports 3 listbox-related components:

  • Listbox: The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components.
  • ListboxSection: The component that contains a group of listbox items.
  • ListboxItem: The component that represents a listbox item.

Usage

Dynamic items

Listbox follows the Collection Components API, accepting both static and dynamic collections.

  • Static: The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time.
  • Dynamic: The example below can be used when the options come from an external data source such as an API call, or update over time.

Disabled Keys

Listbox items can be disabled using the disabledKeys prop to the Listbox component.

Note: It's important to have a unique key for each item, otherwise the disabled keys will not work.

Variants

You can use the variant in the Listbox component to change the hover style of the listbox items.

Single Selection

You can set the selectionMode property as single to allow the user to select only one item at a time.

Multiple Selection

You can set the selectionMode property as multiple to allow the user to select multiple items at a time.

Note: To allow empty selection, you can set the disallowEmptySelection property as false.

With Icons

It is possible to add icons to the listbox items using the startContent / endContent props.

Note: If you use currentColor as the icon color, the icon will have the same color as the item text.

With Description

You can use the description prop to add a description to the listbox item.

With Top & Bottom Content

You can use the topContent and bottomContent props to add content above and below the listbox items.

With Sections

You can use the ListboxSection component to group listbox items.

Note: Sections without a title must provide an aria-label for accessibility.

Routing

The <ListboxItem> component works with frameworks and client side routers like Next.js and React Router. See the Routing guide to learn how to set this up.

Virtualization

Select supports virtualization, which allows efficient rendering of large lists by only rendering items that are visible in the viewport. You can enable virtualization by setting the isVirtualized prop to true.

Note: The virtualization strategy is based on the @tanstack/react-virtual package, which provides efficient rendering of large lists by only rendering items that are visible in the viewport.

Ten Thousand Items

Here's an example of using virtualization with 10,000 items.

Slots

Listbox has 3 components with slots the base one Listbox, ListboxItem and ListboxSection components.

Listbox

  • base: The main wrapper for the listbox component. This slot wraps the topContent, bottomContent and the list slot.
  • list: The slot for the listbox component. You can see this slot as the ul slot.
  • emptyContent: The slot content to display when the collection is empty.

ListboxItem

  • base: The main slot for the listbox item. It wraps all the other slots.
  • wrapper: The title and description wrapper.
  • title: The title of the listbox item.
  • description: The description of the listbox item.
  • selectedIcon: The selected icon slot. This is only visible when the item is selected.

ListboxSection

  • base: The main slot for the listbox section. It wraps all the other slots.
  • heading: The title that is render on top of the section group.
  • group: The group of listbox items.
  • divider: The divider that is render between the groups. This is only visible when showDivider is true.

Customizing the listbox

You can customize the Listbox items style by using the itemClasses prop and passing custom Tailwind CSS classes.

Note: In the above example, we've utilized the Boxicons icons collection.

Keyboard Interactions

KeyDescription
HomeMoves focus to the first item.
EndMoves focus to the last item.
ArrowDownWhen focus is on an item, moves focus to the next item.
ArrowUpWhen focus is on an item, moves focus to the previous item.
Enter or SpaceWhen focus is on an item, selects the item.
A-Z or a-zMoves focus to the next menu item with a label that starts with the typed character if such an menu item exists.

Data Attributes

ListboxItem has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-disabled: When the listbox item is disabled. Based on listbox disabledKeys prop.
  • data-selected: When the listbox item is selected. Based on listbox selectedKeys prop.
  • data-selectable: When the listbox item is selectable. Based on listbox selectionMode prop.
  • data-hover: When the listbox item is being hovered. Based on useHover
  • data-pressed: When the listbox item is pressed. Based on usePress
  • data-focus: When the listbox item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-focus-visible: When the listbox item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

Accessibility

  • Exposed to assistive technology as a listbox using ARIA.
  • Support for single, multiple, or no selection.
  • Support for disabled items.
  • Support for sections.
  • Labeling support for accessibility.
  • Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions.
  • Tab stop focus management.
  • Keyboard navigation support including arrow keys, home/end, page up/down, select all, and clear.
  • Automatic scrolling support during keyboard navigation.
  • Typeahead to allow focusing options by typing text.

API

Listbox Props

PropTypeDefault
children*
ReactNode[]
items
Iterable<T>
variant
solid | bordered | light | flat | faded | shadow
"solid"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
selectionMode
none | single | multiple
selectedKeys
React.Key[]
disabledKeys
React.Key[]
defaultSelectedKeys
all | React.Key[]
disallowEmptySelection
boolean
false
shouldHighlightOnFocus
boolean
false
autoFocus
boolean | first | last
false
topContent
ReactNode
bottomContent
ReactNode
emptyContent
ReactNode
"No items."
shouldFocusWrap
boolean
false
isVirtualized
boolean
false
virtualization
Record<"maxListboxHeight" & "itemHeight", number>
hideEmptyContent
boolean
false
hideSelectedIcon
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "list" | "emptyContent", string>>
itemClasses
Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "title" | "description" | "selectedIcon", string>>

Listbox Events

PropTypeDefault
onAction
(key: React.Key) => void
onSelectionChange
(keys: React.Key[]) => void

ListboxSection Props

PropTypeDefault
children*
ReactNode
title
string
items
Iterable<T>
hideSelectedIcon
boolean
false
showDivider
boolean
false
dividerProps
DividerProps
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "heading" | "group" | "divider", string>>
itemClasses
Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "title" | "description" | "shortcut" | "selectedIcon", string>>

ListboxItem Props

PropTypeDefault
children*
ReactNode
key
React.Key
title
string | ReactNode
textValue
string
description
string | ReactNode
shortcut
string | ReactNode
startContent
ReactNode
endContent
ReactNode
selectedIcon
ListboxItemSelectedIconProps
href
string
target
HTMLAttributeAnchorTarget
rel
string
download
boolean | string
ping
string
referrerPolicy
HTMLAttributeReferrerPolicy
shouldHighlightOnFocus
boolean
false
hideSelectedIcon
boolean
false
showDivider
boolean
false
isDisabled
boolean
false
isSelected
boolean
false
isReadOnly
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "wrapper" | "title" | "description" | "shortcut" | "selectedIcon", string>>

ListboxItem Events

PropTypeDefault
onAction
() => void
onPress
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressStart
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressEnd
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressChange
(isPressed: boolean) => void
onPressUp
(e: PressEvent) => void
onKeyDown
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
onKeyUp
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
onClick
MouseEventHandler

Types

Listbox Item Selected Icon Props

