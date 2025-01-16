Introducing HeroUI

We're excited to announce that HeroUI is the new identity for NextUI, bringing the same beautiful components and features you love but now under a new name.

When we started NextUI, our mission was to create not only the most beautiful UI library but also one that fully supported all the latest Next.js features. The name "NextUI" aligned perfectly with this initial vision. We played a significant role in enriching the Next.js ecosystem, giving developers more options and high-quality components to build their applications with Next.js and its latest features, including Server Components.

This journey led us to create tailwind-variants and migrate our entire v1 codebase to Tailwind CSS, always pursuing our vision of being the best UI library for Next.js.

However, as we grew, we realized our core mission had expanded: we want to help not just Next.js developers, but the entire React ecosystem build fast and beautiful applications, regardless of their design experience. We've since added support for other React frameworks like Astro, Remix, Vite, and Laravel. Looking ahead, we aim to expand beyond web development into other ecosystems like React Native.

Additionally, we want to avoid any confusion about our library being created or maintained by the Next.js team. HeroUI better reflects our independent identity and broader mission.

We've worked for months to make the migration as seamless as possible. You only need to run one command in your project's root folder:

This will automatically update your project to use HeroUI.

For detailed migration instructions, visit our migration guide.

We've also opened a dedicated migration support channel on our Discord server where our team is ready to assist you.

Important changes to note:

Use heroui-cli instead of nextui-cli

instead of All @nextui-org packages are now deprecated and moved to the @heroui organization Example: @nextui-org/react → @heroui/react

packages are now deprecated and moved to the organization No new bug fixes or features will be released to the @nextui-org packages

We recommend migrating to the new @heroui packages as soon as possible. To ensure a smooth transition, we haven't introduced any breaking changes or new features with this rebranding.

Our 2025 roadmap is packed with exciting new features and components. Upcoming releases will include:

Toast component

New Accordion APIs

Number Input component

Carousel component

Tailwind CSS v4 support

New documentation with refreshed styles

Complete React 19 support and codebase migration

Table APIs improvements

HeroUI v3 with refreshed component designs, reduced bundle size, and more personalization options

And much more!

As always, we are incredibly grateful for your continued support and contributions. There are many exciting milestones ahead, and we invite you to join us on this journey.

Special thanks to our amazing team members who made this rebranding possible after a lot of hard work and dedication @winchesHe, @wingkwong, @Peterl561, @macci001, @vinroger, @ryo-manba, @tianenpang, @andressul_, @danieloiteiro, @jrgarciadev. 🚀

We're excited to see the community adopt NextUI, raise issues, and provide feedback. Whether it's a feature request, bug report, or a project to showcase, please get involved!

X For announcements, tips and general information. Discord To get involved in the community, ask questions and share tips. Github To report bugs, request features and contribute to the project.

PR's on HeroUI are always welcome, please see our contribution guidelines to learn how you can contribute to this project.