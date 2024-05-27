Introducing v2.4.0

We are excited to announce the latest update to NextUI, version 2.4.0! This release introduces 60+ bug fixes, dependencies upgrades, improvements in API and CLI and more.

Disable Animations Globally - Allows users to disable animation globally via HeroUIProvider

API Improvements - Includes several props like disableRipple , skipFramerMotionAnimations and validationBehavior

, and CLI Improvements - Includes new command options and optimizes performance

React Aria Packages Upgrades - Upgrades and fixes the exact versions of React Aria

Other Changes - Includes styling improvements, accessibility, usability enhancements and over 60 bug fixes across different component packages

Upgrade today by running one of the following commands:

CLI npm

NextUI components are animated by default and can be disabled by setting the prop disableAnimation individually. Since v2.4.0, you can globally disable the animation by setting disableAnimation to HeroUIProvider .

By default, there is a ripple effect on press in Button and Card component and can be disabled by setting the prop disableRipple individually. Since v2.4.0, it can be disabled globally by setting disableRipple to HeroUIProvider .

We can control whether framer-motion animations are skipped within the application. This property is automatically enabled ( true ) when the disableAnimation prop is set to true , effectively skipping all framer-motion animations. To retain framer-motion animations while using the disableAnimation prop for other purposes, set this to false . However, note that animations in NextUI Components are still omitted if the disableAnimation prop is true .

We can set validationBehavior to either native or aria to control whether to use native HTML form validation to prevent form submission when the value is missing or invalid, or mark the field as required or invalid via ARIA. If it is not specified, aria will be used by default.

We've refactored the init flow view to provide a better user experience.

The latest flow view output:

We've introduced a new Vite template pre-configured with NextUI v2 and TailwindCSS. The following command is to initialize a new Vite project named my-vite-app .

We've introduced a new flag -p (or --package ) to init command to allow users to choose the package manager to use for the new project. By default, npm is used. For example, the following command will initialize a new NextUI project with the app template named my-nextui-app using pnpm package manager.

We've introduced a new flag --no-cache to allow users to disable the cache. By default, the data will be cached for 30 mins after the first request. It is useful when the data is cached, and you wish to upgrade to the new version just released after the first request. In this way, you can run the following command

You can now run the upgrade command and see the summary version of the package you are upgrading to.

The disabled option(s) will be displayed in the bottom of the list.

The doctor command now checks for peerDependencies and displays the incorrect peerDependencies. (See heroui-inc/heroui#2954 for more).

We've upgraded and fixed React Aria packages dependencies across our components. This update focuses on enhancing accessibility, ensuring better compatibility with the latest versions of React Aria, and resolving previously reported bugs.

If you are using it from @heroui/react , no changes are required.

The new cn utility exported from the @heroui/theme package includes tailwind-merge to avoid conflicts between tailwindcss classes overrides and includes the config for NextUI custom classes.

If you are using the cn utility from the @heroui/system ,

or @heroui/system-rsc package,

you need to update the import as follows:

Since v2.4.0, we've changed the default validation behavior to aria which means no native validation is applied. If you wish to use the native validation, you can set validationBehavior to native to the input components or set it to the Provider as stated above.

For those who use validationBehavior="aria" , validate will be no longer applied since it is only for native validation. Therefore, you need to switch to use isInvalid prop instead.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed popover-based focus behaviours. PR - @wingkwong

Fixed missing ref to input wrapper. PR - @wingkwong

Fixed react-hook-form uncontrolled switch component. PR - @wingkwong

Fixed focus on the first item when pressing Space / Enter key on dropdown menu open. PR - @wingkwong

Fixed inputting spaces in textarea inside a Table row. PR - @wingkwong

Fixed incorrect tailwind classnames. PR - @wingkwong

Fixed onSelectionChange can handle number PR - @ryo-manba

Fixed update type definition to prevent primitive values as items PR - @ryo-manba

Fixed display placeholder text when unselected for controlled. PR - @ryo-manba

Fixed the inert attribute in CalendarMonth and CalendarPicker . PR - @ShrinidhiUpadhyaya

and . PR - @ShrinidhiUpadhyaya Fixed hiding of unavailable dates in RangeCalendar. PR - @ShrinidhiUpadhyaya

Fixed calendar header controlled state on DatePicker. PR - @chirokas

Fixed 'Tap to click' behavior on macOS for Accordion and Tab. PR - @ericfabreu

Fixed incorrect margin on labels for RTL required inputs. PR - @mrbadri

Fixed a type error in the onKeyDown event handler for the menu component. PR - @Gaic4o

Improvements

Added destroyInactiveTabPanel prop for Tabs component. PR - @wingkwong

prop for Tabs component. PR - @wingkwong Added pointer-events-none to skeleton base. PR - @wingkwong

Revised isInvalid input styles. PR - @wingkwong

Revised slider styles. PR - @wingkwong

Removed unnecessary origin-bottom in button. PR - @wingkwong

Set overflow visible after skeleton loaded. PR - @wingkwong

Kept date picker style consistent for different variants. PR - @wingkwong

Calculated the correct value on mark click. PR - @wingkwong

Removed scrolling display during month change animation. PR - @novsource

Added the correct peerDep version PR - @winchesHe

Added missing export of TableRowProps type. PR - @sapkra

Changed validationBehavior from native to aria by default, with the option to change via props. PR - @ryo-manba

Made the VisuallyHidden elementType as span when the default parent element accepts only phrasing elements. PR - @kosmotema

Refactored the useScrollPosition hook to improve performance and stability by using useCallback for the handler function and useRef for throttleTimeout. PR - @Gaic4o

Documentation:

Updated documentation to reflect the new features and changes in the components, API references, and CLI.

Special thanks to NextUI Team members @kuri-sun, @ryo-manba, @sudongyuer, @winchesHe, @wingkwong, @tianenpang, @smultar and contributors for their contributions to this release.

For a full list of changes, please refer to the release notes.

Thanks for reading and happy coding! 🚀

We're excited to see the community adopt NextUI, raise issues, and provide feedback. Whether it's a feature request, bug report, or a project to showcase, please get involved!

