Introducing NextUI Version 2.0

We're thrilled to announce the release of NextUI v2.0. Our mission has always been to create a more efficient, flexible, beautiful and customizable UI library for you. And, this update is a huge leap towards achieving that.

We've transitioned from Stitches to TailwindCSS, eliminating runtime styles and bringing you a more flexible and customizable UI library. This change allows you to use NextUI v2 with the latest versions of React and Next.js without running into React Server Components issues.

NextUI v2.0 comes with a TailwindCSS plugin that enables the customization and addition of default themes. This plugin allows you to customize colors and layouts tokens that are used by NextUI components.

Note: If you are using pnpm and monorepo architecture, please make sure you are pointing to the ROOT node_modules

Go to Themes documentation to learn more about the plugin and how to use it.

Thanks to the switch to TailwindCSS, NextUI v2.0 now supports React Server Components by default. This improves performance and allows you to use it with the latest versions of React and Next.js.

NextUI components already include the use client; directive so you can import them directly in your React Server Components (RSC).

The nextui TailwindCSS plugin allows you to customize the default themes, layouts and colors tokens. It also allows you to add new themes and customize them.

Check out the Layout and Colors documentation for better understanding of the layout and colors tokens.

We've built our new documentation on top of Next.js 13 using the App directory, making it simpler, more robust, and more helpful than ever before. Additionally, we've improved the structure by placing useful links at the top of each component documentation, such as the component storybook, npm, react-aria hooks, and links to the source code and styles source code.

Two Next.js templates for App and Pages directories, alongside Vite, Remix, and Astro installation guides, are introduced to aid your app creation process.

Next.js 13 (App) Template A Next.js 13 with app directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v2) and Tailwind CSS. Next.js 13 (Pages) Template A Next.js 13 with pages directory template pre-configured with HeroUI (v2) and Tailwind CSS.

We've added a new function, extendVariants , that allows you to customize any NextUI components's variants.

You can create or override the component variants , defaultVariants and compoundVariants .

Check out the Custom Variants documentation for more information.

With the new slots model, you can style every part of your components effortlessly.

Check out the Override Styles documentation for more information.

Our new library, Tailwind Variants, allows you to write TailwindCSS for large components in a reusable and clear way. It automatically handles TailwindCSS class conflicts and all NextUI components are built on top of it.

Check out the Tailwind Variants documentation for more information.

All components are written from scratch and integrated with react-aria hooks, ensuring enhanced performance and better accessibility.

Thanks to framer-motion, we've significantly improved and optimized animations to make your app feel more fluid and smooth.

Install only what you need, reducing CSS bundle as it will only include styles for the components you're actually using.

Check out the Individual Packages documentation for more information.

Implementing dark mode has never been easier. Thanks to the nextui TailwindCSS plugin, you can now use the dark theme by just adding the dark class to the body / html or main tag.

Note: text-foreground and bg-background changes the text and background colors to the current theme.

We've added 6 new components, expanding the possibilities of what you can create.

Chip: Small block of essential information that represent an input, attribute, or action.

Divider: A line that separates content in a page.

Kbd: Displays which key or combination of keys performs a given action.

or combination of keys performs a given action. Skeleton: Placeholder for loading content.

Snippet: Displays a code snippet.

Tabs: Organize content into separate views where only one view is visible at a time.

We're excited to also announce our Figma Community File. This file will enable you to easily translate your designs into NextUI components. Whether you're a solo developer or working with a design team, our Figma file helps streamline the process of transforming design ideas into functioning UI components.

This file is still in development and will be continuously updated.

To start using NextUI v2.0, head over to our installation guide.

We can't wait to see the amazing things you'll build with NextUI v2.0!

We're excited to see the community adopt NextUI, raise issues, and provide feedback. Whether it's a feature request, bug report, or a project to showcase, please get involved!

X For announcements, tips and general information. Discord To get involved in the community, ask questions and share tips. Github To report bugs, request features and contribute to the project.

PR's on HeroUI are always welcome, please see our contribution guidelines to learn how you can contribute to this project.